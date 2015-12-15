April Is Stress Awareness Month

Have you been feeling tired, worried, or stressed? Did you know that stress is a leading cause of many physical and mental health issues? It is important to be aware of your stress levels and to cope with stressors in a healthy way! Taking proper care of your mind and body, especially when you are experiencing stress, can have lasting benefits for your health and well-being. This Stress Awareness Month, the Thumb Community Health Partnership (TCHP) is helping Thumb residents take charge of their health!

Not sure whether and how stress is impacting you? People experience stress in different ways, but it helps to be aware of the most common symptoms. These include trouble sleeping, changes in mood or appetite, headaches, and stomachaches, to name a few.

To lower or manage your stress levels, the CDC suggests a few daily habits that support good physical and mental health.

Eat a colorful plate with nutritious foods from every food group. Find an exercise routine that you enjoy. Limit the time you spend watching the news or using social media platforms. Have a consistent bedtime and wake-up time if possible. Make time for activities that make you feel relaxed, such as a creative hobby. Talk with loved ones and, if needed, your doctor about how stress is impacting you.

Next steps: Speak with your healthcare provider. Visit www.Facebook/ThumbHealth. Or contact Kay Balcer, TCHP Director at 989-553-2927.

The Thumb Community Health Partnership (TCHP) encompasses Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Tuscola Counties and includes 20 health and human service organizations including local mental health providers, public health departments, local hospitals, a community action agency, and a federally qualified health center. The partnership is working to improve coordination of services and access to care for residents. The partnership is grant funded and will result in many benefits to members and the community.

This project was supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award to the Huron County Health Department on behalf of a cross-sector partnership totaling $900,000 with 0% percentage financed with nongovernmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.