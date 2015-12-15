Tribune Recorder Leader

Easter Services

Tribune Recorder Leader

Forestville:
Trinity Lutheran, Good Friday, 1:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 9:00 a.m., with Holy Communion

McGregor:
McGregor Church, Good Friday service at 7:00 p.m.; Easter sunrise service at 8:00 a.m. with potluck to follow, bring a dish to pass and kid’s egg hunt; Regular Easter service at 10:30 a.m.

Palms:
St. John Lutheran, Maundy Thursday, 7:00 p.m., with Holy Communion; Good Friday, 7:00 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m., with Holy Communion
St. Patrick Catholic Church, Thursday, 7:00 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Ruth:
Sts. Peter & Paul, Saturday, Easter Vigil, 9:00 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m.

Sandusky:
Open Door Missionary Church, Easter breakfast 8:30 a.m., Easter service at 9:30 a.m.

Sandusky First United Methodist Church, Maundy Thursday service at 7:00 p.m. at the Sandusky Presbyterian Church; Good Friday service at 3:00 p.m.; Easter sunrise service at 8:00 a.m.; Regular service at 11:00 a.m.

Sandusky Presbyterian Church, Maundy Thursday service at 7:00 p.m.; Good Friday service at 3:00 p.m. at the Sandusky United Methodist Church; Easter Sunday service at 9:00 a.m.

