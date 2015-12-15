Area Farms MAEAP Verified/Reverified

The Blue Water Conservation District would like to recognize the farms listed below on completing the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, which is a voluntary, confidential program that prevents/reduces environmental risk on the farm!

With the help of Sanilac County Technician, John Bowsky, was able to help farms this month to achieve their goals to become a new or reverified farm. Regardless of size or complexity of your farm/operation, MAEAP is open to all Michigan farmers!

Recently achieving verification this month in Sanilac County are:

Stoutenburg Farms from Custer Township reverify in cropping and livestock systems.

C. Stoutenburg Farms LLC- from Watertown Township reverify in farmstead system.

Stoutenburg 11 Farms from Watertown Township reverify in farmstead system.

T.F. Beef Farms from Fremont Township reverify in cropping and farmstead systems.

The Back 40 Acres LLC from Worth Township a new farm being verified in farmstead, cropping, an livestock systems.

Kreger Farms LLC from Moore Township a new farm being verified in farmstead and cropping systems.

Kurtis & Shannon Kreger Farms LLC from Moore Township a new farm being verified in cropping and livestock systems.

For more info, visit: https://maeap.org/about www.bluewatercd.org