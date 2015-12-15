Lady Wolves Drop Two on Opening Day

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

The Sandusky Lady Wolves hosted the Unionville Sebewaing Patriots for opening day on Monday April, 3rd. The Patriots rallied for 15 runs in the win over the Lady Wolves.

The Lady Wolves fared better in the second game of the doubleheader, holding the Patriots to just two runs but fell just short, scoring only one run themselves. The Lady Wolves start the season 0-2 after falling to a talented Unionville-Sebewaing ball club.

Sandusky hopes to redeem themselves on Thursday when they host the Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Lakers for another double header in Sandusky.

Adalee Kaufman took the mound for the Lady Wolves in game one of their double header with USA.