Sandusky Boys Sweep USA on Opening Day

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves hosted the Unionville Sebewaing for opening day on Monday, April 3rd.

The Wolves held the lead early, scoring some early runs in the first two innings but fell behind after the Patriots brought in four runs in the third. The Wolves answered back with runs of their own in the fourth inning to retake the lead. The Patriots tied things back up in the top of the fifth before a two RBI single from Jackson Kartanys gave Sandusky the 8-6 lead. Jackson Kartanys took the mound to start things off for the Wolves, giving up two hits and two runs over two innings while striking out seven. John Minard took the win for the Wolves, allowing one hit and one run over two innings and striking out two. Tyler Franzel pitched two relief innings. Barry Lester and Caleb Minard each had a pair of hits in the opening game of the season.

Danny Tovar and John Minard combined for the no-hitter shutout in the second game of the double header.

Barry Lester tips one into foul territory in his first at bat for the Wolves Monday night.



John Minard earned the win again in the second game of the double header with four strikeouts on three innings pitched. Tyler Franzel, Lukas Kursinsky, Barry Lester and Jackson Reinke each had a hit in the second game to lead the Wolves to a 6-0 win over the Patriots. The Wolves did not commit a single error in the second contest.

The Wolves start the season on a high note with a record of 2-0 as they look to host the Elkton-Pigeon Bayport Lakers on Thursday in Sandusky.