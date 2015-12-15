Beta Tau Awards Local Teachers with Grants

On April 18, at their monthly meeting, Beta Tau invited three local teachers to discuss with the group how they used their grant money that they received.

Ally Blank, eighth grade math teacher from Sandusky, shared that at one point she had more students than desks, so she used her money to purchase two desks. Madison Armstrong, first grade teacher in Brown City said that she gives a 30 minute brain break in her class. She used her money to purchase 13 books. Karen Heath, a fourth grade teacher in Peck used her money for two wobble stools. She stated that it helps her students with ADHD by helping them focus.

Beta Tau is a society of Key Women Educators in Sanilac County, founded in 1973. Their parent organization is Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society. They currently have 23 members.

They support many local events and organizations such as Eva’s Place, The Baby Pantry, Sanilac County Baby Shower, Coats for Kids, and local educators by sponsoring $100 grants for K-12 teachers to enhance their curriculum in Sanilac County Schools.

Their Read to Me program encourages parents to read to their young children. They furnish Read to Me packets, with materials aimed to educate parents and other adults how to read to their children,to the Sanilac County Health Department to distribute to parents during home visits. They also supply new hard covered books monthly for parents to pick up to read to their children during visits to the Baby Pantry.

Beta Tau donated a total of $468.70 to five local teachers for the school year 2022-2023 to enhance their curriculum. This year’s recipients are Karen Heath from Peck Elementary School, Charlotte Schulz from Sandusky Junior High School, Allyson Blank from Sandusky High School, Madison Armstrong from Brown City Elementary School, and Amanda Williamson from Sandusky Elementary School.

The teacher’s grant program started in 2018 and from 2018-2021 have sponsored seven teachers, spending $700.

In November they donated needed hats, gloves, socks and underwear to area elementary schools, along with Eva’s Place. Cookie trays are sent to county schools in September to show appreciation for their dedication and devotion to education.

Linda Schramm is their current president.

