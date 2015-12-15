Team One Credit Union Accounts Compromised

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

President and CEO of Team One Credit Union Derrick Barber sent out a special message to account holders at the credit union following reports of fraudulent charges on “numerous Team One Member accounts.” The bad actors worked to defraud the credit union and its customers by reproducing fraudulent debit cards to gain access to member funds. Team One shut down all of their ATMs and ITMs over the weekend and contacted the authorities to report the incident. The credit union believes to have plugged the hole in the boat with these actions and believes they will “…have little future exposure tied to this event.” The credit union assures members that they will be reimbursed for any funds wrongfully taken from their accounts.