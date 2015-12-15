Tribune Recorder Leader

Brabant Signs with SVSU

1 day ago Tribune Recorder Leader
CPS Senior Audrey Brabant signed with Saginaw Valley State University last Thursday to be a member of their dance team. She will be pursuing a degree in Physical Therapy. Audrey has also earned High Honors from Carsonville-Port Sanilac which is the highest academic award given this year. Front: (l-r): Nicole Brabant (mom), Audrey Brabant and Ben Brabant (brother). Back (l-r): SVSU Coach Jen, Tim Brabant (dad), CPS Principal Michelle Campbell and SVSU Coach Sonya.

