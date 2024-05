Sandusky High School held their annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day last Friday. The group assembled at Sandusky Elementary to enter parade formation before receiving a Sandusky City Police escort to the Sandusky High School parking lot. Dozens of tractors, semi-trucks and ORVs met and the event went off without a hitch despite the construction in town.

Deckerville Schools held their annual Bring Your Tractor to School Day last Wednesday. The event has grown dramatically. Students met at Wilson Park and were escorted by Police Chief Fred Ameel to the school.