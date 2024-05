Deckerville Schools Name Val and Sal

Deckerville Community Schools are pleased to announce its Valedictorian, Guy Curtis Falcon Phillips and Salutatorian, David Shanks.

Guy is the son of Chris and Irene Phillips.

His extracurricular activities include Robotics -Eagle 1-6091, Band, Quiz Bowl, and SC4 Baja Team.

His community activities include National Honor Society, Red Cross Blood Drives, Adopt-A-Family, Memorial Day Flags for Veterans, Deckerville Community Homecoming Committee, Deckerville Car Show & Cruise, Adopt-a-Family (EnglishTeam), Games with Senior Residents

His future plans include attending Saginaw Valley State University to purse a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

David is the son of Josh and Trisha Shanks.

His extracurricular activities include Basketball, Football and Academic Games.

His community activities include National Honor Society, blood drives, Adopt-a-Family (English Team), Games with Senior Residents

His future plans include attending Michigan State University to purse a degree in electrical engineering.

