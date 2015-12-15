Car Show/Cruise Night Saturday in Sandusky

The Annual Sandusky Car Show an Cruise Night will take place this Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The Car Show will take place from 12:00-4:00 p.m. on the Courthouse lawn. Drivers entry registration is $20. There will be music, food, door prizes. The awards are expected to be presented at 3:00 p.m.

There will also be a corn hole tournament. $20 per team. Register at 10:00 a.m., starts at noon.

The Burn Out Pit runs from 5-7:00 p.m. located in front of Elk Street Brewery will also feature live music on the boardwalk.

Cruise Night will run from 6-7:00 p.m. with the line up starting at 5:30 p.m. behind the Courthouse.

A fireworks show presented by the Sandusky Fireworks Association is planned for the East City limits at dusk.

The Car Show and Cruise Night event is sponsored by the Sandusky Firefighters Association.

