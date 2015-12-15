Career Center Auto Service – Grant Received

The Sanilac Career Center Auto Service Instructor, Joe Price, is excited to showcase the students using the new tire balancing equipment, Hunter Road Force Elite, that was graciously funded by the Margaret Dunning Foundation. The Margaret Dunning Foundation was founded by Ms. Dunning in 1997. Ms. Dunning was a classic car enthusiast and was a regular participant in the Woodward Dream Cruise. Ms. Dunning passed away in 2015, her legacy lives on with the charitable contributions from her interests and love of the classic cars.

Students will have the opportunity to be trained on the newest technology/equipment that will support the Auto Service Program in preparing them for the workforce. Auto Services is a two-year program that has 40-45 students enrolled yearly.

Continue Reading