PHF Hydrocephalus Walk September 16

Clara Shanks

The seventh annual PHF Hydrocephalus Warrior Walk will be held on Saturday, September 16, at the Diamond Walking Trail in Sandusky.

Last year’s walk generated over $25,000, and as a community, were able to fully fund three research grants focusing on a better treatment, and cure, for hydrocephalus for patients of all ages.

Hydrocephalus is a lifelong condition, affecting over one million Americans from newborns to seniors. There is no known cure for this condition.

Clara Shanks was diagnosed with hydrocephalus when her mom was pregnant with her (at 20 weeks), and she had her first brain surgery at 2-days old. Clara is seven years old. Twelve other children diagnosed will be participating in the walk.

Registration is from 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m., with the walk from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Cost is $25.00.

The event will include face painting, music, raffle baskets, concessions and much more!

Donations are being accepted for raffle prizes – for more information, contact Heather at 810-837-1483 or email at hashanks1009@gmail.com