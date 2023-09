The Oehrlein Dancers performed a patriotic show on the Community and Cultural Stage at the Michigan State Fair – Michigan’s #1 Family Event Labor Day Weekend. Pictured L to R are: Top Row Katie Bond, Grace Woodall, Lila Woodall, Haddie Howard, and Sophia Grzenia. Bottom Row Ayanna Johnson, Ella Kaste, Lorelei Christensen, and Kailiana Smith. Michigan State Fair is held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

