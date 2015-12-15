Sandusky Earns Shutout Against Vassar

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Sandusky’s Carter Krause breaks through the Vassar line and drags a pair of defenders with him.

The Sandusky Wolves hosted the Vassar Vulcans for the second game of the season in Sandusky last Thursday night. The Wolves got right down to business, with Danny Tovar running in a touchdown from 25 yards out to start the scoring charge for Sandusky.

Jackson Reinke followed up with a 54 yard touchdown run before the end of the first quarter to bring the score to 14-0. Sandusky kept the pressure on in the second quarter, with Carter Krause running in back-to-back touchdowns for three and fifty-nine yards respectively. Jackson Reinke intercepted a pass and ran it all the way back to the other end of the field for a 73 yard defensive touchdown. Sandusky led the game 38-0 by halftime. The Wolves pumped the brakes in the second half, adding just a single four yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Tyler Bush in the third to bring the final score to 46-0.

Sandusky chewed up 382 yards in the contest on 46 rushing attempts, averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Jackson Reinke and Carter Krause were the yardage leaders again in this contest, with Reinke just edging out Krause with 122 rushing yards with a single rushing touchdown. Krause ran for 118 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Tyler Bush only had one rushing attempt on the night, running it in for a touchdown.

Danny Tovar had 78 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Tovar was the leader on the defensive side of the ball, coming up with seven tackles in the contest. Ethan Viscogliosi had four tackles in the landslide win. Jackson Reinke marked 2 tackles and an interception (returned for a 73-yard touchdown).

The Wolves improved to 2-0 and will look to open up their League play this Friday when they travel to Memphis to take on the Yellowjackets.