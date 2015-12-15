Port Sanilac, MI (June 2, 2023) – Join us at the beautiful Lavender Shores Farm on Friday, June 16, from 6-9:30pm, for a wonderful event that includes dinner and dancing to support the Sanilac County Historical Society.

Your evening begins with appetizers & cocktails outside, where you’ll be encouraged to wander the beautiful grounds. Next, we’ll move inside the beautiful barn for a fabulous farm-fresh meal provided by Kelly Joy’s Catering. After dinner we’ll enjoy dancing and entertainment by GQ Jazz Ensemble!

Member price: $65 each. Guests: $75 each. Your ticket includes two alcoholic beverage coupons. Complimentary water and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Tickets are available for purchase:

On Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/casually-elegant-barn-dinner-dance-tickets-602883329267

By calling the Museum office with your credit card info at 810.622.9946 (service fee applies)

By dropping a check or cash at the Museum

By mailing a check to SCHS ~ P.O.Box 158, Port Sanilac, MI 48469

You can find complete event details at “Casually Elegant Barn Dinner Dance” on the Museum’s Facebook page.

The Lavender Shores Farm is located at 124 S. Greening Rd. in Port Sanilac.

The Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is located at 228 S. Ridge St (M25) in Port Sanilac. For more information visit www.sanilaccountymuseum.org or call the office at 810.622.9946.

