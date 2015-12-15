Sandusky Golf Take Sixth in Region; Shampo Headed for State Finals

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Varsity Golf squad hosted the Region 16 tournament at Woodland Hills last Wednesday, finishing sixth with a combined team score of 335. Landon DeLong and Kyle Guibord shot 85’s on the day. Brandon Trepkowski shot an 88 and Logan Trepkowski shot a 90 in the final outing of the season. Carson Shampo was the low scorer for the Wolves in the Regional tournament, scoring 77 and tying for third in individual scoring. Shampo secured a berth in the individual state tournament with his score. Carson’s performance came as no surprise to Sandusky Head Coach John Guttowsky, “Carson has worked extremely hard to develop his game. He is always on the course playing

and working on his game. In fact he was out playing after the Regionals were done.”

Coach Guttowsky was excited for Carson Shampo but could not deny his disappointment that his seniors would be unable to finish out their golf career at Sandusky at the state tournament. “They are a special group of young men and I wanted so badly for them to finish at Forest Akers. Brandon Trepkowski, Kyle Guibord, and Landon DeLong have been with me for the three years since we restarted the golf team after Covid.”

Despite missing the state tournament, Coach Guttowsky could not be prouder of the level of play from his seniors.

The Sandusky senior trio helped break a myriad of school records for Sandusky, including winning their first ever Regional tournament in 2021 when they went on to place seventh overall in the state in Division four, Sandusky’s highest ever finish at the state level. The team also finished fifteenth at last year’s Division 3 State finals.

The Sandusky squad broke the 18-hole school record with a score of 318 at the District tournament just a week before the Regional final.

“What they have accomplished in this three years is absolutely incredible.” The record-breaking trio hold a special place in the heart of Coach John Guttowsky “To say I will miss these guys is an understatement.”