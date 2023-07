On Saturday, the Sandusky City Airport Y83 hosted Christmas in July, with events located all over the airport. There was an Aircraft RC show, crafts, games, bounce house, face painting, and a candy drop from an airplane. There was a donation luncheon, and vendors where patrons could learn about the services available to families.

Kids scurry to pick up candy dropped by an airplane on Saturday at the Sandusky Airport.

Summer Santa waiting to get the kid’s Christmas lists.

The blow up slide was a big hit for the little ones on Saturday.