Sandusky hires Kurt Dennis as Superintendent

Kurt Dennis coaching his girls against Sandusky last December.

The Sandusky School Board met in special session on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 to finish off their final round of interviews for the Superintendent position at Sandusky Schools. The position became available earlier this year when the Sandusky School board voted not to renew the contract of outgoing Superintendent Paul Flynn. Flynn served as Sandusky’s superintendent for six years before taking a position in Coldwater earlier this year.

Mike Seaman, Jeff Terpenning and Kurt Dennis were the three remaining candidates for the job. All three candidates were interviewed before board president Jason Trepkowski motioned to offer the position to current Bad Axe principal Kurt Dennis. Radloff supported the motion, and a vote was called, with all seven board members voicing their unanimous approval for Dennis as the new superintendent.

Kurt Dennis served as principal at Bad Axe High School since 2014 and led the school through the difficult COVID years when the government mandated lockdowns put an end to in person classes. Dennis, who also served as the school’s Varsity Girls Basketball coach at the time, has been a long-time fixture in the Bad Axe community, teaching there for 13 years before taking on the job of principal. Kurt Dennis is not the only Hatchet that the Wolves have pilfered this year. Bad Axe’s newly hired Varsity Football coach, Ryan Palmer, submitted his resignation for the position before practice had even begun, after getting the nod for Sandusky’s Jr./Senior High School Principal opening. Neither Palmer nor Dennis are originally from the Bad Axe area, with Palmer a graduate of Deckerville and Dennis hailing from all the way in the Upper Peninsula.

Kurt Dennis is set to take the reins at Sandusky Schools as soon as the contract negotiations are completed.