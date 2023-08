Sandusky Community School recently received a grant from the Michigan Baseball Foundation/Great Lakes Loons. Funds from this grant will be used towards their Safety Improvements and Player Development project at Albrecht Field (Baseball and Softball Complex).

Last time, Albrecht Field received this grant was in 2011 for dugout safety improvements.

Coaches, parents and athletes from the Sandusky Baseball and Softball programs accept the check from the MBF in Midland last week.