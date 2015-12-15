Oeherlein Dancers Perform in Pigeon Forge

The Oehrlein Dancers, ages 7 to 18, under the direction of Linda Oehrlein performed a twenty minute pre-show variety of Country Dances at Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge Tennessee on Saturday July 15th. The Country Tonite Show with its talentedsingers, dancers, musicians, comics and dazzling sets and costumes has been voted the number one show in the Smoky Mountains. (Pictured L to R) Back Row: Abigail Meyer, Bella Meyer, Anastasia Harris, Brooklynn Marshall, Lila Woodall, Grace Woodall, and Sophia Grzeni Front Row: Kailiana Smith, Ayanna Johnson, Gianna Steele, Brenda Aldis, Madeline Meyer, Lorelei Christensen, Alyssa Dobschensky, and Penelope Thompson. In Split Front Center: Ayva Selleke

