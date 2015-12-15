Community Hearts Annual Flower Sale

“Happiness is to hold flowers in both hands.” Japanese proverb.

The Sandusky Community Hearts are taking orders for their annual Geranium and Flower Sale.

Orders will be received until April 11. Flowers will be delivered to the Sanilac County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 10, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., just in time for Mother’s Day. Help will be available to load your cars and trucks.

Order forms can be obtained at the Sandusky District Library, or by calling Maggie at 810-633-9563 or from any Community Hearts member. Please mail your order to Sandusky Community Hearts, PO Box 18, Sandusky, MI 48471, or use the drop box inside the Sandusky District Library. Payment must be included at the time of ordering. Checks should be made out to Sandusky Community Hearts. We will also be featuring “day of sale” specials with flowers in many different gorgeous colors.

The Community Hearts are a group of women from the Sandusky area dedicated to helping make our city a better and more beautiful place to live.

They are involved in many community events and have contributed funds to the following organizations: SAVE (Eva’s Place), Project Graduation, DHS: Back to School Back Packs through Countryside, Arts Council, McKenzie Health System Auxiliary, Back Pack Food project through the Eastern Michigan Food Bank, scholarships for graduating seniors, Sandusky High School cooking events for teens at the library, Rescue Mission, Sanilac Sheriff Shop with a Hero and many more.

All funds raised go back to our Community. Please support this Annual sale.