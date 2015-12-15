Sandusky Wins Back to Back Regional Titles

The Sandusky Wolves traveled to Otisville-Lakeville last Wednesday night to take on Montrose for the Regional Final. The game started off slow, with Sandusky controlling the pace with their meticulous offense. Sandusky’s defense was the highlight of the first half, holding Montrose to just four points in the first eight minutes and just nine first half points. Sandusky led by four points with a minute to go in the first half and held for the last shot. Helena Long netted the jumper as the buzzer sounded to give the Lady Wolves a 15-9 lead at the half.

Montrose turned up their defensive pressure in the second half, holding the Wolves to just four points in the third quarter. Sandusky never let up their pressure either, forcing turnovers and keeping Montrose from turning their defense into offense. Sandusky led 19-14 to start the fourth.

The fourth quarter started slow again, with both teams going scoreless for the early minutes. Maggy Keinath broke the ice with 6:30 to go in the game, knocking down the jumper from the top of the key to extend Sandusky’s lead to 21-14. Montrose soon answered back to cut the lead down to four points with two and a half to go in the contest. Big fourth quarter shots from Helena Long, Caroline Reinke, Adalee Kaufman and Maggy Keinath helped propel the Wolves to their 34-22 win over Montrose and their second consecutive Regional crown.

The Wolves were led again by freshman standout Caroline Reinke with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. Maggy Keinath had 9 points and 2 rebounds. Adalee Kaufman finished with 4 points, 8 rebounds and 3 monster bocks. Helena Long had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Grace Guibord notched 6 points and 3 steals. The starting five showed their conditioning was on point, with those five girls playing the entirety of the 32 minutes.



