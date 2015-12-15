McKenzie Golf Scramble June 6

Mark your calendars for another year of fun and community support – the McKenzie Health System Auxiliary will host its 18th Annual Golf Scramble on Thursday, June 6, at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Sandusky!

This year’s event will start one hour earlier than in past years. All proceeds from each year’s Golf Scramble and other fundraising efforts are donated to McKenzie Health System.

Four-person teams will enjoy 18 holes of golf and other festivities, including the chance to win $20,000 in cash and other great prizes sponsored by the McKenzie Auxiliary! Also back this year is the exciting launch to the event—the 7th annual golf ball drop sponsored by Bender Builders, with a $1,000 raffle prize for the person whose ball drops in or is closest to the hole. All community members are welcome and encouraged to participate in the ball drop. This year’s event will also again include “Golfapalooza” sponsored by Kohler Propane.

“The Golf Scramble is a highlight event of the year for our Auxiliary members, and we eagerly await its arrival,” expressed Emma Navarro, Co-President of McKenzie Auxiliary. “Witnessing our community unite for a day filled with golf and enjoyment, all while aiding us in our mission to deliver exceptional care, makes every moment dedicated to planning worthwhile. We are extremely grateful for every golfer, sponsor, and volunteer who annually participates in this day of friendly competition and festivity. We are looking forward to another exciting event!”

Team registrations and sponsorships are available through May 27. Check-in for the scramble is at 8:00 a.m. with the golf ball drop taking place at 8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. Woodland Hills Golf Course is located at 320 N. Gates Road. Registration fee includes dinner after the scramble. Food will be available throughout the event for a donation.

For more information or to register for the 18th Annual McKenzie Golf Scramble, please contact Emma Navarro at 810-705-6969 or Nina Barnett at 810-648-6127 or visit www.McKenzieHealth.org/Golf. The registration form can be downloaded from the website, and a link to online registration is also available.

Continue Reading