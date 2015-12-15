Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

We have really enjoyed your recent articles about the Old Country Schools. Both my wife and I attended them thru the fourth grade when they were consolidated and we were bused into Deckerville Elementary School in the fall of 1952. I attended the old Doan School and my wife went to Barr and then Forester School .

We are interested in learning if any of your readers know whatever happened or the whereabouts of one of our teachers – a Mrs. Cuppen, 6th grade teacher. We would appreciate any update or information or picture you could provide us with. Does anyone remember if school pictures were ever taken? Our email address is Rcpspencer@gmail.com. Thank you in advance for any help.

Jackie – keep up the great work!

Your Loyal Readers,

Roger & Nancy Winden Spencer

Class of 1959

