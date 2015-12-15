Community Mourns Loss

Not only was Ron Webb the bus supervisor, bus driver and clock runner at home games at Deckerville Schools, he was a friend to the people he met on a daily basis at the school, and a dad, a son and sibling.

Webb, 38, of Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, at U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor.

There has been a huge outpouring of support for the loss of this man. Denneil Park, a paraprofessional and eighth grade volleyball coach at Deckerville Schools said, “To say that God always takes the good ones first is an understatement. Although we gave each other (a hard time) especially about Michigan vs. Michigan State, I’ve always thought you were such a great guy. You always stopped in to talk to me and ask how everyone in my family was doing, what my kids were doing. Everyone knew how much you cared about the kids at school. I hope you knew the impact you have had on so many. The hallways, the field trips, sporting events, the bus route will not be the same. I pray you rest in peace. Your duties here on earth are done. Your family is my prayers.” Denneil said that during the summer, Ron would help with getting the school ready for the start of a new school year (as Denneil also does). She said he enjoyed “scaring her and Kelly Walling, another paraprofessional, by blowing an air horn at them. Denneil would jokingly say, “Go do what your supposed to be doing!” He would answer back, “I’m doing my duties.” Thus her saying, “Your duties on earth are done”.

Kara Heilig, preschool teacher at Deckerville Schools said, “I will miss seeing him on a daily basis getting preschoolers off the bus. He was a great guy. He loved driving bus and cared so much for the kids. I will miss teasing him about the cold weather and how it was his fault it was always so cold, and in turn he would tell me how he hated when it got hot out. RIP Ronald Webb you will be missed.”

Maintenance Supervisor Johnny Kirkpatrick said, “Ron was the type of person that was more than willing to help someone. I appreciated the sense of humor that he had, he could also take a joke well. We meant a lot to each other.”

Deckerville Athletic Director Monica Spranger said, “We are very saddened by Ron’s passing. He really will be missed in our gym and our community. He very much enjoyed watching the kids in competition. He was great to work with in my first year as A.D. We had a lot of transportation issues that he helped me with and was very willing to try and make things work out so students would have opportunities. I really appreciated working with him. You will be missed, Ron!”

During Deckerville’s “Good Times in Deckerville”, the school volleyball team will be hosting a sand volleyball tournament, supporting Ron’s family. Varsity coach Jessica Heilig said, “Come and play some sand volleyball to support the family of Ronald Webb (Ron’s kids). Ron ran our clock for all the home games. We appreciated his support. The volleyball athletes and coaches would love to give back to his family, after his unexpected passing.” (See form on Page 2B)

