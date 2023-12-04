Deckerville Fire Dept. Raise $8,500 at Annual Pancake Breakfast

The Deckerville Fire Department held its annual Pancake Breakfast in the Deckerville Schools cafeteria in conjunction with the Easter Candy Scramble.

The breakfast raised approximately $8,500.00 before expenses. The proceeds will go to the Equipment and Education Fund. A record amount of people were served (435 people) and also a record amount of donations were given. A raffle was also done, with $2,000.00 being raised. The money was donated to Katie (Szymanski) Nau who was injured , along with her 2-year old, losing her husband. Katie is also pregnant with her second child. Justin Lindke, a Deckerville firefighter, donated the time he took to make the amazing fire pit (pictured below), with the fire department covering the cost of materials. The winner of the firepit could have a custom-made pit to their likings. Joey Kubik was the lucky winner, his name was drawn by John Szymanski (dad of Katie).

The firepit designed by Justin Lindke for the raffle that was held.