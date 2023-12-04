Sandusky Names Valedictorians and Salutatorians
Sandusky High School announced the winners of valedictorian and salutatorian honors Tuesday morning. Six students earned a perfect 4.0 GPA through all four years at SHS, while two other students tied for runner up honors with a 3.9925 GPA.
Amelia Huysentruyt is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Jake and Liz Huysentruyt. She plans to attend Siena Heights University to study Fine Arts in Musical Theatre.
Brookelynn Jansen is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Matt and Renee Jansen. She plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University to study Nursing.
Sarah Leen is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Cindy Leen and James Leen. She plans to attend Alma College to study Nursing.
Caleb Minard is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. He is the son of James and Melissa Minard. Caleb plans to attend Oakland University to study Finance.
Annie Ross is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Gregory and Dorothy Ross. She plans to attend Alma College to play tennis while studying Elementary Education or Business.
Morgan Taege is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of David and Jennifer Taege. She plans to attend the University of Michigan to study Biomedical Engineering.
Callie Ball is a Salutatorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 3.9925. She is the daughter of Carrie and Steve Ball. She plans to attend Grand Valley State University to major in Applied Food and Nutrition.
Sydney Beatty is a Salutatorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 3.9925. She is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Beatty. She plans to attend the University of Michigan or Oakland University to study Business.