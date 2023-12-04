Sandusky Names Valedictorians and Salutatorians

Sandusky High School announced the winners of valedictorian and salutatorian honors Tuesday morning. Six students earned a perfect 4.0 GPA through all four years at SHS, while two other students tied for runner up honors with a 3.9925 GPA.

Amelia Huysentruyt, Valedictorian



Amelia Huysentruyt is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Jake and Liz Huysentruyt. She plans to attend Siena Heights University to study Fine Arts in Musical Theatre.

Brookelynn Jansen, Valedictorian



Brookelynn Jansen is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Matt and Renee Jansen. She plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University to study Nursing.



Sarah Leen, Valedictorian

Sarah Leen is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Cindy Leen and James Leen. She plans to attend Alma College to study Nursing.

Caleb Minard, Valedictorian



Caleb Minard is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. He is the son of James and Melissa Minard. Caleb plans to attend Oakland University to study Finance.



Annie Ross, Valedictorian

Annie Ross is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of Gregory and Dorothy Ross. She plans to attend Alma College to play tennis while studying Elementary Education or Business.

Morgan Taege, Valedictorian



Morgan Taege is a Valedictorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 4.0. She is the daughter of David and Jennifer Taege. She plans to attend the University of Michigan to study Biomedical Engineering.



Callie Ball, Salutatorian

Callie Ball is a Salutatorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 3.9925. She is the daughter of Carrie and Steve Ball. She plans to attend Grand Valley State University to major in Applied Food and Nutrition.



Sydney Beatty, Salutatorian

Sydney Beatty is a Salutatorian of the SHS Class of 2023 with a GPA of 3.9925. She is the daughter of Chris and Lisa Beatty. She plans to attend the University of Michigan or Oakland University to study Business.