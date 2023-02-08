Diane Stewart Memorial Bench Unveiled

Diane Stewart, a Sanilac County District Court Clerk 2/05/2007 and after that, Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office Legal Secretary 10/26/2009- through retirement 3/15/2022, passed away last fall. She was honored and remembered on Monday afternoon with a ceremony and unveiling of a bench. The circuit courtroom was filled family, co-workers and friends. Memories were shared of a woman who touched the lives of not only her family, but also friends and her co-workers. Friends, co-workers and past employees all donated to the cause, with approximately $2,200 being raised. The six-foot bench was purchased and leftover money was given to the Stewart family. The bench will be placed on the third floor of the courthouse.