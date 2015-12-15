Donations will Make Merry-Go-Round a Reality

The Veterans Park in Deckerville will soon have a new merry-go-round, thanks to generous donations from area organizations and businesses.

The park, located just west of the stoplight in Deckerville, gets used by area kids regularly, and has been in use since at least the ‘60’s, and according to both Don Murdock and Laurie Turnbull, they both had more than their share of fun using the merry-go-round, which, due to safety concerns will be replaced.

Great Lakes Pressure Washing Services & More has also donated time beautifying both the monument and bell located in the park.

Port Sanilac Post 8872 also recently donated $1,000.00 toward the purchase.

It will take anywhere from 4-8 weeks from when it is ordered to be delivered.

Donations are still being sought to go toward the purchase of the merry-go-round.

Village Trustee member Katie Noble (left) was presented with a donation of $500.00 from the Deckerville Lions (Patty Alexander, Irene Barker, Irene Cole and Marsha Chynoweth) to go toward the purchase of a merrry-go-round at Veterans Park. Village Trustee member Katie Noble (left) was presented with a donation of $1,000.00 from the Deckerville United Methodist Church (members – Carol Walton, Carol Turner and Laurie Turnbull), to go toward the purchase of a merrry-go-round at Veterans Park. Village Trustee member Katie Noble (left) was presented with a donation of $1,000.00, from Deckerville League of Women members Carol Turner (center) and Sefanie Abbott (right) to go toward the purchase of a merrry-go-round at Veterans Park. Village Trustee member Katie Noble (left) was presented with a donation of $500.00 from Bank Manager Stefanie Abbott (right), Eastern Michigan Bank,to go toward the purchase of a merrry-go-round at Veterans Park. American Legion member Fred Roberts (left)presented Don Murdock, Deckerville Village President (right), with a donation of $1025.00 to go toward the purchase of a merrry-go-round at Veterans Park.