2023 12U Thumb League Champions

48 mins ago Tribune Recorder Leader

SYAA’s Deckerville Auto Parts 12U team took the title 4-2 over USA-Vermeersch on Thursday, June 22, in Millington. They went undefeated this season with a 15-0 record. Front(l-r): Bradley Haupt, Cameron Hoff, Logan Green, Isaac Brown, Jacob Harrison and Gavin Tedhams. Back (l-r): Coach Martin Tovar, Hunter Bush, Gunnar Long, Harrison Stranger, Tyler Trowhill and Coach Dan Bush. Missing: Blake Bowerman, Charly Keinath, Nathaniel Tovar and Coaches Nick Bowerman and Wes Brown.

