Parting Shot 6-28-2023 Edition

Full Fledged: Baby geese are known as goslings until they gain the ability to do what? If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: Bird stumper: pictured above is the bobolink, a bird famous for having the largest migratory path of any bird. What bird is famously the state bird of michigan? ANSWER: Robin. Lorna Krueger was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

