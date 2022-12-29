Down Main Street 12/28/22 Edition

What do you want for Christmas? A simple question with often not so simple answers.

Dan and Wanda are wishing for good health for everyone. Many of our readers wished for a healthy family and happy new year. Mike wished for a white Christmas (so you know who to blame). Michelle wished for someone to pay off her student loans. Autumn wished for a play kitchen and some books. Mark wished for someone to answer the phone for him. Lori is looking for a new book. Nolan wished for an Xbox.

Illness and weather kept the Dixons apart this Christmas, lord willing and the creek don’t rise, we will all be together again soon.

The blizzard might have been a little oversold but the roads sure were terrible for a few days, causing businesses to close and sporting events to be called off. Several of the Christmas Eve church services were also called off due to the weather.

NORAD’s Santa tracker completed its 67th straight year of tracking the big man’s trip around the globe. Santa delivered roughly 7,623,693,263 gifts this year according noradsanta.org. The tradition of tracking Santa on Christmas Eve began in 1955 when a child misdialed the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) instead of a department store Santa ad, and that tradition continued when NORAD was formed in 1958.