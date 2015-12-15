Down Main Street 3-22-23 Edition

The Sandusky Community School Board met in regular session Monday night. The board received a letter from Gary Markowski, co-founder of the Michigan Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media. Markowski thanked the board for retiring the mascot.

The Board accepted the resignation of Title I Aide Becky Cahill and approved the hiring of Kaylee Fifield as Elementary Playground Aide.

The Board approved the hiring of Bradley Kilbourn as Bus Driver and Part Time Maintenance worker.

The Board approved the formation ofthe Superintendent Search Committee to select the superintendent for next school year following current Superintendent Paul Flynn’s exodus.

The committee consists of Dr. Robert Hassler, Carolyn Stoutenburg, and Norah Harding.

The Board also approved joining the Big Thumb Conference, a consolidation of multiple area conferences including the Greater Thumb East and North Central Thumb Leagues, more details still to come.

The Deckerville Community Schools Board met in regular session Monday, March 20th. The Board joined Sandusky in approving joining the Big Thumb Conference.

The Board approved several probationary teachers: Aaron Sutherland, Nora Greve, Laura Flanagan, and Seth McVitte. Alicia Fetting, Chelsea Lasceski, and Tessa Roggenbuck. Michelle McEachin, Shashauna Knoerr and Alexis Lentz, were all approved at the elementary school. Ben Smith, Caroline Goetze, Tamara Wilfong and Kirk Forsyth were approved from the high school. Deb Woodard was recommended by Deckerville High School Principal Joshua Stern to be placed on tenured status.

The Board approved the dedicated funds agreement as presented by Deckerville Village Police Chief Fred Ameel pending outcome of finding a full-time School Resource Officer.

The Board approved the purchase of a new camera system for the school buses that includes Wi-Fi infrastructure.