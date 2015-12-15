Personal Products Collected for Local Charities

The Thumb Community Health Partnership (TCHP) is happy to announce the success of a recent product drive. Over 2500 personal care items were donated. The estimated value of all items is $10,000. Since many families with low income cannot always afford personal care items, the collected items will make a big impact. One in three Thumb families struggle financially. More than 30,000 households in the Thumb earn less than the cost of living (United Way).

TCHP launched the drive in January. January is Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Awareness Month. SDOH are pathways or barriers to being healthy. Examples include access to food, education and jobs, housing, and transportation. Donations of soaps, toothpaste, shampoos, diapers, deodorant, and more were collected in Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Tuscola Counties. A special thank you to the local health departments that served as a public drop off site and all the TCHP partner organizations that collected items from their employees. All personal products will be given to local charities! Locations include food pantries, blessing boxes, and baby pantries. Thrift stores, shelters, and other human service agencies are also eligible to receive donations. TCHP thanks all of our partners and community members for their support and generosity.

Want to learn more about social determinants of health? Interested in ways to support healthy living for everyone in the Thumb? Join the conversation at www.Facebook/ThumbHealth. If you missed participating in the drive, there are still ways to donate. For more information, contact Kay Balcer, TCHP Director at 989-553-2927.

The Thumb Community Health Partnership (TCHP) encompasses Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, and Tuscola Counties and includes 29 health and human service organizations. The partnership is working to improve coordination of services and access to care for residents. The partnership is grant funded and will result in many benefits to members and the community. This project was supported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a Social Determinants of Health and Community Health Needs Assessment Planning Grant.

