Drahers Celebrate 50 Years

July 21, 2022

All because two people fell in love 50 years ago!
Mark and Donna Draher were married on June 24, 1972 in Decker, Michigan. They have two daughters, Cathy (Doyle) Markey and Stephanie (Ken) Nielsen. They also have four grandchildren, Megan (Nathan) Rose, Michael Markey, Lacey (Joshua) Sauer, and Kevin Nielsen. Followed by two great- grandchildren, Aidan and Ethan Rose.
They celebrated the big event with family and friends and a dinner at Countryside Free Methodist Church on Friday evening, June 24, hosted by their children.

The Draher family celebrated the 50th anniversary on June 24.

