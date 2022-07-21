Flying Star Rodeo and USA Figure 8 Derby Events Return to 4-H Fair

SANDUSKY – “The Sanilac County Youth and 4-H Fair Board announces that on Monday, August 8, 2022, admission to the 4-H Fair starts at 1:00 p.m. at a cost of ONLY $10 since there are no rides or carnival that day!” reports Amy Kerbyson, Sanilac County 4-H Fair board president. “Big Rock Amusements opens their rides and carnival this year on Tuesday, August 9, at 5:00 p.m. Admission will be charged starting at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and the price will be $15. Wednesday through Saturday, the carnival and rides will be open at 1:00 p.m. daily, and the Fair will be charging, starting at 8:00 a.m., $15 admission Tuesday through Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday,” states Kerbyson. “If people are not interested in amusement rides or visiting the carnival, Monday will be a great opportunity to enjoy the Fair at a reduced cost! Parking, admission to the grandstand, seeing all the 4-H animals, and visiting all the vendors will be included in the $10 price. What a great deal!”

The 2022 Sanilac County Youth and 4-H Fair will open its Grandstand Event Lineup on Monday, August 8. The sounds of stomping hooves and whooping cowboys will fill the air as the Flying Star Rodeo rides into town! Their performance will take place in front of the Grandstand at 7:00 p.m.

“The Flying Star rodeo is a sanctioned rodeo and entertained families for over 30 years. They offer fast-paced, high-speed competition from cowgirls and cowboys,” shares Kerbyson. “Their exceptional livestock and seasoned contestants compete year-round on the rodeo circuit. We are fortunate to have the highly entertaining and professional Flying Star Rodeo back for the 2022 Sanilac County 4-H Fair!”

“The USA Figure 8 Derby premiers on Tuesday, August 9. Drivers navigate cars through an exciting, challenging course with twisting turns and bumps called an autocross. Drivers maneuver their cars along the track in this highly aggressive competition to complete laps as quickly as possible without getting spun out” explains Kerbyson. “Figure 8 shows are full of fun and excitement for the whole family! In this event, it is the driver’s ability to out-think and outmaneuver other participants that makes them the winner!”

“Don’t forget that Tuesday and Wednesday are Senior Citizens (60 years and older) and Veterans Days, with $7 admission BEFORE 3 p.m. for people in those groups. “Everyone will be allowed to leave and come back later that day by getting their hand-stamped by the Gate Admission Attendant.”

Gate price for the 4-H Fair on Monday ONLY is $10, $15 daily Tuesday through Thursday, and $20 Friday and Saturday, which includes parking, rides, and admission to the grandstand. “MEGA passes can be purchased for $60 at the Fair Board office on the fairgrounds at 260 Dawson St., until noon on Sunday, August 7; or until the limited supply runs out,” reports Kerbyson. “Mega-tickets are a great value because they’re good for daily admission into the 4-H Fair, Grandstand events, and onto all the rides!”

For more information on the Sanilac County 4-H Fair, visit the Fair website at www.sanilaccounty4Hfair.org. or find their page on Facebook.