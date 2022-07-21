Sandusky Clay Target Team Competes at Nationals

Sandusky High School Clay Target Team participated in the USA Clay Target League National Championship July 8th-10th in Mason, MI, where thousands of the nation’s best clay target student athletes competed for the title of National Champion.

The five Sandusky team members: Colin Hennika, Gabe Vanderlip, Brandon Trepkowski, Brady Steeb and Logan Trepkowski, represented Sandusky High School in the Team Qualifier but fell short of qualifying for the Team Championship Round. Of the 230 teams, only the top 80 moved on to the Championship round. In the Individual Qualifier Round 1,716 athletes took a shot at being in the top 400 to move on to the Individual Championship Round.

Sandusky athlete, Colin Hennika, earned one of the coveted spots with a score of 97 out of 100 in the qualifying round. This was Colin’s final shoot. He graduated this past May. He joined the team as a Freshman and has been the team’s Top Gun since his Sophomore year. In the Championship round he not only earned his first 75 Straight, he finished with an incredible score of 98 out of 100 making his combined score 195 out of 200. An athlete from Rock Creek High School in Kansas claimed the title of National Champion with a score of 199 only beating out the runner up by his reverse run on 121. The remainder of the top 10 all had scores of 198.

“All five team members represented Sandusky extremely well and I am very proud of their accomplishments”, stated Coach Cindy Leen. The National Championship is by invitation only and these members earned their spot in the competition with their spring season scores. The USA Clay Target League National Championship began in 2018 (the same year that Sandusky joined the league) and have been fortunate to have athletes invited every year since.