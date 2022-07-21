“The Mysterious Affair at Styles” Opens at Barn Theatre

Sean Michaels, Leah Gray, Jeff Pedue, Jeanine McCanham and Brian

Wyzgowski rehearse a scene from The Barn Theatre’s new play, “The

Mysterious Affair at Styles”. This cunning stage adaptation of the novel that launched Agatha Christie’s career is set in 1917 when Captain Arthur Hastings comes to Styles Court to recuperate from a war wound. When the lady of the house suspiciously dies, the cause is murder, and the killer could be anyone. Enter Hercule Poirot, detective extraordinaire. This mystery with comedy is being presented at The Barn Theatre in Port Sanilac at 8:00 p.m. on July 15, 16 and 22, 23.

Reservations may be made by calling The Barn at 810 479-7739.