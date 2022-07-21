Sign Up Now for Precious Baby Contest

The 19th Annual Precious Baby Contest sponsored by Right to Life of Sanilac County is back. If you have a baby that is under the age of 2 you can enter a picture of your baby in the Precious Baby Contest which will be held during the Sanilac County 4-H Fair.

To enter the contest, please send a 4 x 6 or smaller photo and on a separate piece of paper, please clearly print the following information: Name of Baby, Boy or Girl, Parent(s) Name, Address, Zip, Phone Number, and the Baby’s Date of Birth. Mail photo and information to: Precious Baby Contest, 960 W. Nicol Road, Sandusky, MI 48471. Entries must be received by July 30, 2022. Entry forms and contest rules are also available at www.RTLSC.com on the Events page or on their Facebook page under Events. No entries will be accepted electronically or via email. You must send or hand deliver your picture and entry form by July 30. For more information, please contact Amy Roggenbuck at 810-404-0860.

The precious baby pictures entered in the contest will be displayed at the Right to Life fair booth during Fair Week. Fair visitors will vote during the week of the 4-H Fair. Voting is easy; one penny equals one vote. There is no limit on votes. For example, if you vote with $1.00 then that baby would receive 100 votes, $10.00 = 1,000 votes and so on. Vote as often as you like, on as many babies as you like. Any type of U.S. currency is accepted, paper or coin (no checks). Pennies are NOT required. The baby with the most votes wins. Votes can be made Monday, August 8th through Saturday, August 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Right to Life booth at the Sanilac County 4-H Fairgrounds.

There are four cash prizes for the winners: first place, $150; second place $75; third place, $50; fourth place, $25. RULES: The baby’s birthdate must be on or after July 15, 2020, and on or before July 15, 2022, to be eligible for the contest. One entry per child. One child in a photo; with an exception for multiple births. Multiples will be entered as one entry. Winners will be notified after the conclusion of the 4-H Fair. A valid telephone number & current address must be provided. Not responsible for late, lost, damaged or misdirected mail. Mail pictures early to guarantee on time delivery.

Profits from this contest will be donated to the following area agencies: The Sanilac County Baby Pantry in Sandusky, The Spero Center in Port Huron and Positive Alternatives in Bad Axe and Caro. These agencies help assist pregnant mothers and mothers of young children.