DTF Announces Bike Raffle Winners

The Sanilac Drug Task Force announce the winners of the bicycle drawing at the DTF booth for the 2023 Sanilac County 4H Fair. Over 400 entries were made in this years drawing. The Sanilac Drug Task Force Board and the officers assigned to the unit as well as the Sanilac County local schools T.E.A.M. instructors would like to thank those who stopped by the booth, asked questions, and picked up brochures on our current “illegal” drug issues. Also for the kids for stopping by with their parents, entering the drawing and wearing the Drug Free and School Safety wrist bands that we were handing out as well.

Boys Bicycle Winner: Tyler Willis age 9 of Carsonville. Parents are Shane and Kristen Willis of Carsonville

Girls Bicycle Winner: Isabel Moore age 11 of Jeddo. She will be sharing her new Bicycle with younger sister Elise (also in photo). Parents are Viola and Jeff Moore of Jeddo