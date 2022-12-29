Eagles Suffer Loss Against Rockets

The Deckerville Eagles hosted the Reese Rockets last week, but took the loss, 48-73.

The first quarter found Reese ahead by 6, 13-7. Scoring for Deckerville were Hunter Garza- a three-pointer, Derek Osborne 2 and Logan Martin, 2. Reese added another 25 in the second quarter, Deckerville, 13. Logan Martin had two 3-pointers, Derek Osborne, 4, Mike Pink, 2 and Connor Palmer, 1. Reese scored 18 in the third quarter, with the Eagles adding 11 points. Logan Martin scored 5 (one 3-pointer), and Connor Palmer, Mike Pink and Kris Kosal each scoring 2. Reese scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, Deckerville, 17. Logan Martin had two 3-pointers, Hunter Garza, 6, David Shanks and Mike Pink, 2 apiece and Connor Palmer, 1.

The boys will travel to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, to take on the Sandusky Wolves (the Lady Eagles will also be playing there against the Lady Wolves).