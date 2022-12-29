Christmas Coloring Contest Winners Sandusky and CPS

LOCAL

Written by:

December 29, 2022

The Tribune Recorder Leader’s fourth grade Christmas Coloring Contest has come to an end this year. The winners have been announced for both Marlette and Deckerville and this week we are displaying the artwork from CPS and Sandusky Elementary students. Winners of the contest were given sets of movie tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. So many beautiful works of art were submitted and it was difficult to pick just 3 from each school, so do not get discouraged if your drawing was not picked! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Aubree, Sandusky Elementary
Quinn, Sandusky Elementary
Grayson, Sandusky Elementary
Natalie, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
Jaxon, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
Ava, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

Last modified: December 29, 2022

Previous Story:
Eagles Suffer Loss Against Rockets
Next Story:
Marlette Boys Trample Vikings

About the Author /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to the Tribune
Don't forget to subscribe!