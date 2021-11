The S.A.V.E. Council and their Community Partners held the Harvest Hop a the Diamond Trail walking path. As they walked the trail, participants learned about safety, gathered treats, glow sticks, story books, flashlights, free bike helmets, pumpkins and gourds.

Glenda and this little cutie stopped to pose for a picture Friday night at the Diamond Trail.

Police officers, DTF, Firefighters and many volunteers came together to make the event a success.