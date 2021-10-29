Pangburn Earns Second Service Award

Mary Pangburn has again received recognition with a President’s Service Award. Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, sponsors the program. This is the second annual award saluting Panburn’s efforts to improve her community through volunteer service.

Mary received the certificate and a letter from President Biden, both of which she and Principal Carlson display in the above picture. Congratulations Mary, and thank you for all you do for your school and community. Mary is a junior at SHS and is the daughter of Jennifer Pangburn and granddaughter or Rick and Fran Pangburn.