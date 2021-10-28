Reader’s Choice Ballot

Print this list or email your ballot to sandusky.tribune@gmail.com with the subject: “Reader’s Choice” to cast your vote.

Automotive Auto Body Shop

Graff Chevrolet Buick

Tubbs Brothers Dave Hall

Tobi Collision

Auto Repair Shop

Mid-Thumb Auto

Keinath Tire

Graff Chevrolet Buick

Sal’s Auto Repair

Wayne’s Auto

Sandusky Auto & Performance Tracy’s Old Castle

Busted Nut Garage

Car Wash

Sandusky Car Wash

Mike’s Wash Rack

Minden City Car Wash Auto Spa

Gas Station

Brown’s – Deckerville

Brown’s – Sandusky

Scott’s Quik Stop

Salmon Stop

Marlette Oil & Gas

Citgo Deckerville

New Car/Truck Dealership

Tubbs Brothers

Graff Chevrolet Buick

Jim Reihl

Dave Hall

Oil Change

Tubbs Brothers

Keinath Tire

Jim Reihl

Wayne’s Auto

Graff Chevrolet Buick

Tire Store

Sandusky Tire

Keinath Tire

Tracy’s Old Castle

Marlette Oil & Gas

Wayne’s Tire

Towing Company

Thumb Towing McCarty Towing

Smith Towing

Used Car Dealer

Tubbs Brothers

Graff Chevrolet Buick Sandusky Auto Sales

Nicol Motor Sales

Financial

Accountant/CPA

Mike Dreyer

Susan Dreyer

Scott Long

Jim Rutkowski

Jennifer Kursinsky

Accounting Firm

Scott Long

Dreyer & Dreyer

Anderson Tuckey Burnhart Doran Marlette Shaw Franzel Kursinsky

King & King

Bank

Exchange State Bank

Independent Bank

Thumb National Bank

Eastern Michigan Bank

Northstar Bank

Tri-County Bank

Credit Union

Team One Credit Union

Security Credit Union

Financial Planner

Scott Long

Tom Albrecht

Harris & Company

Insurance Agent

Tom Aurbaugh

Heidi Strickler

Rick Ball

Steve Ellis

Thumb Insurance

Dorothy Conklin

Andy Preston

Insurance Company

TLC Insurance

Farm Bureau Marlette

Thumb Insurance

Stone Insurance

Kelly & Company

Liebler Agency

Ball Insurance Agency

LK Insurance

State Farm -Deckerville

Apsey Insurance

Investment Firm

Edward Jones

Shaw Franzel Kursinsky

Ameriprise Financial – Scott Long

Tax Preparation

King & King

Scott Long, CPA PLLC

Education Childcare

Pearls Place

Raider Care

Preschool

Marlette Schools

Peace Lutheran Marlette

Peace Lutheran Preschool- Sandusky

Principal & School

Steve Carlson, Sandusky

Matt Connelly Deckerville

Chuck Sorentino – Marlette

Public School

C-PS

Marlette

Deckerville

Marlette

Sandusky

Peck

Croswell

Brown City

Teacher & School

Jamie Frizzle, C-PS

Mrs. Carlson, Sandusky

Kristen Behnke – Sandusky

Mrs Campbell – Sandusky

Carmen Blatt – Marlette

Food & Drink

Asian

China Lee

Liang’s Garden

Bakery

Sugartown Sweet Shop

Country View Bulk Foods

Beagios

Bloody Mary’s

The Vault

Benchwarmer’s

Breakfast

Bob & Jamie’s Diner

Sandusky Family Diner

Hilltop Coney Diner

McDonalds -Sandusky

McDonalds- Marlette

Brewery

The Vault

Elk Street

Brunch

Benchwarmer’s

Treve’s Marlette

Sandusky Family Diner

Candy Store

Country View Bulk Foods Rite Aid Phrmacy

Catering

Main Street

Coffee/Tea

McDonalds The Well

DQ Grill & Chill

Deli

Downtown Deli Willis Marketplace

Desserts

DQ Grill & Chill

Sugartown Sweet Shop

Sydney’s Sweets of Snover

Marlette Oil & Gas

Dinner

Beagios -Kingston

The Vault

Treve’s Marlette

Elk Street Brewery

Liberty Lanes

Family Dining

Beagios -Marlette

DQ Grill & Chill

Eddie G’s

Liberty Lanes

Stone Lodge

Treve’s -Marlette

Hamburger

Dairy Queen

Eddie G’s

Beagio’s Marlette

Hilltop Coney

Happy Hour

Eddie G’s The Vault

Ice Cream / Yogurt

Dairy Queen

Bunnies Frozen Custard

Italian

Beagios -Marlette

Mobil Truck Stop

Liquor Store

Brown’s Sandusky

The Party Store – Lexington Marathon

Scott’s Quik Stop Sandusky Party Store

Grocery Store

Country View

Brown’s Marketplace Ben’s Marketplace

Jeff’s Marketplace

Foleys Market

Willis Marketplace

Lunch

Country View

Treve’s

Downtown Deli

Bob & Jamies DQ Grill & Chill

Triple J

Margarita

Benchwarmer’s The Vault

Eddie G’s

Meat Market

Country View

Johnson’s

Parkside

Outback

Jeff’s Marketplace

Weltin’s Meat

Mexican

La Hacienda – Kingston

Beagio’s Marlette

Pizza

Applegate Inn

Treve’s

Beagio’s Marlette

Liberty Lanes

Romantic Restaurant

The Vault

Stone Lodge

Seafood

Stone Lodge The Vault

Sports Bar

Village Pub Lexington

Eddie G’s

Bluewater Inn The Vault

Steakhouse

Stone Lodge

The Vault

Supermarket

Country View

Ben’s

Meijer’s

Walmart

Winery

Dizzy Daisy

3 North Vines

Services

Colorist & Facility

Jan (Jade Room)

Connie (Accents)

Jeanette Hooper (Hair Stop)

Fitness Center

Taylor Hutchison Fitness

Summit 24/7

Hair Salon

Jade Room

Escape Salon

Main St. Clipper (Marlette)

Jade Room

Accents

Massage Therapy

Alex Anderson

Monica Brown

Karen’s Massage

Jodi Franzel

Personal Trainer

Michele Summit 24/7 Fitness

Taylor Hutchison TH Fitness

Barber Shop

Mark’s Barbershop Matt’s Classic Cuts

Stylist & Facility

Connie (Accents)

Jan Wood (Jade Room) Toni Tank (Accents)

Leticia Hewitt (Reflections)

Tanning

Accents

Jade Room

Yoga Studio

Inward Balance Summit 24/7

Home & Garden Antique Store

Sandusky Antiques

Home Again Antiques

Appliance Store

Keys Radio Schnebergers

Concrete Company

Sandusky Concrete

Williams Concrete Theut’s

Electrician

Blank Electric

Noko Electric MSC Electrical

Krause Electric

Flooring Store

Phils Custom Flooring Orchard’s Carpet Service Flooring Edge

Furniture Store

Snover Mattress Godwin’s Furiture

McMillins Furniture

Garage Door Company

Elite Overhead Door Thumb Raynor

Gutter Company

Down n Out Seamless Reagin’s Seamless

Dirt Hauling & Excavation

Palmer

Loadem

McEachin

Albrecht’s

Loadrunners

Hardware Store

Woodland Ag & Home Raymond Hardware

Ace Hardware

Self Serve Lumber

Mortimer Lumber

Heating & Cooling Company

Jim’s Plumbing & Heating

Orton Refrigeration

Thumb Cooling & Heating

Home Improvement Store

Self Serve Lumber

Ben’s Lumber Raymond Hardware

Mortimer’s

Hot Tub/Pool Store

Len’s Pool & Spa Vicount Pools

Landscaping Services

Wolverine

Western Tree Farm

Elk Creek Gardens

Lawn Care Service

Wolverine Oswalds

Paint Store

Ace Hardware Mortimer’s

Self Serve Lumber

Plumbing Company

Jim’s Plumbing Thumb Cooling & Heating Paul’s Pump Repair

Printing

Clear Ideas

Tribune Recorder Leader Thumb Printing Professionals

Doug’s Print Shop

Engel Printing Company

Roofing Company

Marlette Roofing

Marcus Noble Thompson Builders

Snow Removal

Wolverine

Evan Howard

Midnight Madness

Oswalds

Tree Care

Flynn’s Tree Service

Oswald’s

All American Tree Service

Well Drilling

J. Cambridge LLC Doug Gordon Well Drilling

Rich Well Drilling

Window Company

Sanilac Glass Todd’s Glass

Advanced

Medical Chiropractor

Edgerton Chiropractic

Deckerville Chiropractic Sandusky Chiropractic

Clinic

McKenzie MAC Clinic

Deckerville Hospital

Dr. Price

Dentist Office

Marlette Family Dentistry

Sandusky Family Dentistry

Sanilac Smiles Dentistry Sandusky Dental

Doctor & Facility

Dr. Price

Shannon Swanson

Brandy Trepkowski, McKenzie Rural Health

Dr. James Sams, Sandusky & Peck Clinics

Dr Hamed, McKenzie Health System

Emergency Room

McKenzie Health System Deckerville Hospital

Marlette Regional Hospital

Hospital

Hills & Dales

McKenzie Health System

Marlette Regional Hospital

Deckerville Hospital

Eye Care Doctor & Facility

Sandusky Vision Center, Dr. Watson

Dr. Bardon Marlette

Pediatrician

Dr. Matt Gormley Dr. Malorie McVittie

Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. James Kosiur Dr. Alfredo Domingo

Pharmacy

Sanilac Pharmacy Mainstreet Pharmacy

Harbor Drug II

Physical Therapist

Dr. Jennifer Long

Dr. Thomas Jelinek

Urgent Care Clinic

Mckenzie Health System

Deckerville Hospital

Marlette Regional Hospital

Real Estate Mortgage Lender

Greenstone Farm Credit

Eastern Michigan Bank Exchange State Bank

Tri-County Bank

New Home Builder

Grove’s Construction

United Construction Stone Builders

Real Estate Agent

Carl Ulfig

Andrea Donley

Rick Tank

Scott Franzel

Real Estate Company

Mahaffy Realty

Donley Real Estate

Peter’s Real Estate

Sheridan Real Estate Red Carpet Keim

Sheridan Real Estate

Recreation

Dance Studio

The Dance Movement – Croswell

Oehrlein Dance Studios

Family Resort

Forester Park Evergreen Park

Lake Huron Campground

Golf Course

Huron Shores

Woodland Hills Verona Hills

Marina

Port Sanilac Lexington

Motorcycle Dealer / Repair

Ball Equipment

Approval Powersports Bennett Powersports Block Equipment

Movie Theater / Drive-in

Cass Theatre

Firebird Theater

Hi-Way Drive In

Museum

Sanilac Historical Society

Deckerville Historical Marlette Train Depot

Outdoor Waterpark

Sandusky Splash Pad Croswell Splash Pad

Marlette Pool & Splash Pad

Place for Children’s Party

Doerr Field

Forester Park

Live Music Venue

Lawn Chair Music Festival (San Courthouse)

Lexington Village Theatre

Recreational Vehicle Dealer

Ball Equipment Tri-County Equipment Bennett Powersports

Thumb Motorsports

Sporting Goods Store

J&C Thumb Gunnery Ben’s Great Outdoors Scott’s Quik Stop

Travel Agency

Parrots Tour

The Traveler

Religion

Place of Worship

Peace Lutheran

Marlette Methodist

Heritage United Methodist

McGregor United Methodist Applegate United Methodist

Vacation Bible School

Peace Lutheran First United Methodist

Countryside Free Methodist Sandusky Presbyterian

Youth Group

Peace Lutheran Countryside

Senior Living

Assisted Living

Stonegate

Hannah Wolfe

Hospice Care

United Hospice Service Compassus

Memory Care

Autumnwood Stonegate Villlage

Retirement Community

Hanna Wolfe

Stonegate Village Senior Apartments

Sunrise Village Eastside Manor

Shopping & Services

Computer Repair

Sanilac Computer Products AVS Services

Florist

Sandtown Florist

Carriage House

Pearls & Lace

Bloomin Crazy’

Sanilac Florist

Greenhouse

Lexington Gardens

Sanilac Florist

McConnachie Greenhouse

Funeral Home

Marsh Funeral Parlor

Hacker Funeral Parlor

Apsey Funeral Home

Pomeroy Funeral Home

Gift Shop

Sanilac Pharmacy

Megs on Main

Hotel/Motel

Westpark Inn

Thumb Heritage Inn

Laundromat

Sandusky Laundromat

Cros-Lex Laundry & Tanning Port Sanilac Laundry

Deckerville Laundromat

Lawyer/Attorney

Heather Main

Scott Radloff John Paterson

Limo/Car Service

Keinath Midnight Maddness AcquaBlu Transportation

Pet Grooming

Grooming from the Soule

Barks & Bubbles

Zeidler Dog Grooming

Pet Store

Family Farm and Home

Tractor Supply Company Family Farm & Home

Photographer

Over the Edge Photography

Scott’s Studio

Taylor Walsh Golden Hour

Jackie Salowitz Birchfiled Studio

Place to Work

McKenzie Health System Jensen Bridge & Supply

Cotterman & Company

Theatre/Playhouse

Barn Theatre

Firebird Theater

C-PS Theatre 13

Thrift Store

Project Blessing Mission Thrift Store

ThumbBid Auction Store

Heaven Sent Thrift Store

Veterinary Clinic

Town & Country Animal Care

Thumb Vet Clinic