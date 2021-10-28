Reader’s Choice Ballot

Print this list or email your ballot to sandusky.tribune@gmail.com with the subject: “Reader’s Choice” to cast your vote.
Automotive Auto Body Shop
Graff Chevrolet Buick
Tubbs Brothers Dave Hall
Tobi Collision
Auto Repair Shop
Mid-Thumb Auto
Keinath Tire
Graff Chevrolet Buick
Sal’s Auto Repair
Wayne’s Auto
Sandusky Auto & Performance Tracy’s Old Castle
Busted Nut Garage
Car Wash
Sandusky Car Wash
Mike’s Wash Rack
Minden City Car Wash Auto Spa
Gas Station
Brown’s – Deckerville
Brown’s – Sandusky
Scott’s Quik Stop
Salmon Stop
Marlette Oil & Gas
Citgo Deckerville
New Car/Truck Dealership
Tubbs Brothers
Graff Chevrolet Buick
Jim Reihl
Dave Hall
Oil Change
Tubbs Brothers
Keinath Tire
Jim Reihl
Wayne’s Auto
Graff Chevrolet Buick
Tire Store
Sandusky Tire
Keinath Tire
Tracy’s Old Castle
Marlette Oil & Gas
Wayne’s Tire
Towing Company
Thumb Towing McCarty Towing
Smith Towing
Used Car Dealer
Tubbs Brothers
Graff Chevrolet Buick Sandusky Auto Sales
Nicol Motor Sales
Financial
Accountant/CPA
Mike Dreyer
Susan Dreyer
Scott Long
Jim Rutkowski
Jennifer Kursinsky
Accounting Firm
Scott Long
Dreyer & Dreyer
Anderson Tuckey Burnhart Doran Marlette Shaw Franzel Kursinsky
King & King
Bank
Exchange State Bank
Independent Bank
Thumb National Bank
Eastern Michigan Bank
Northstar Bank
Tri-County Bank
Credit Union
Team One Credit Union
Security Credit Union
Financial Planner
Scott Long
Tom Albrecht
Harris & Company
Insurance Agent
Tom Aurbaugh
Heidi Strickler
Rick Ball
Steve Ellis
Thumb Insurance
Dorothy Conklin
Andy Preston
Insurance Company
TLC Insurance
Farm Bureau Marlette
Thumb Insurance
Stone Insurance
Kelly & Company
Liebler Agency
Ball Insurance Agency
LK Insurance
State Farm -Deckerville
Apsey Insurance
Investment Firm
Edward Jones
Shaw Franzel Kursinsky
Ameriprise Financial – Scott Long
Tax Preparation
King & King
Scott Long, CPA PLLC
Education Childcare
Pearls Place
Raider Care
Preschool
Marlette Schools
Peace Lutheran Marlette
Peace Lutheran Preschool- Sandusky
Principal & School
Steve Carlson, Sandusky
Matt Connelly Deckerville
Chuck Sorentino – Marlette
Public School
C-PS
Marlette
Deckerville
Marlette
Sandusky
Peck
Croswell
Brown City
Teacher & School
Jamie Frizzle, C-PS
Mrs. Carlson, Sandusky
Kristen Behnke – Sandusky
Mrs Campbell – Sandusky
Carmen Blatt – Marlette
Food & Drink
Asian
China Lee
Liang’s Garden
Bakery
Sugartown Sweet Shop
Country View Bulk Foods
Beagios
Bloody Mary’s
The Vault
Benchwarmer’s
Breakfast
Bob & Jamie’s Diner
Sandusky Family Diner
Hilltop Coney Diner
McDonalds -Sandusky
McDonalds- Marlette
Brewery
The Vault
Elk Street
Brunch
Benchwarmer’s
Treve’s Marlette
Sandusky Family Diner
Candy Store
Country View Bulk Foods Rite Aid Phrmacy
Catering
Main Street
Coffee/Tea
McDonalds The Well
DQ Grill & Chill
Deli
Downtown Deli Willis Marketplace
Desserts
DQ Grill & Chill
Sugartown Sweet Shop
Sydney’s Sweets of Snover
Marlette Oil & Gas
Dinner
Beagios -Kingston
The Vault
Treve’s Marlette
Elk Street Brewery
Liberty Lanes
Family Dining
Beagios -Marlette
DQ Grill & Chill
Eddie G’s
Liberty Lanes
Stone Lodge
Treve’s -Marlette
Hamburger
Dairy Queen
Eddie G’s
Beagio’s Marlette
Hilltop Coney
Happy Hour
Eddie G’s The Vault
Ice Cream / Yogurt
Dairy Queen
Bunnies Frozen Custard
Italian
Beagios -Marlette
Mobil Truck Stop
Liquor Store
Brown’s Sandusky
The Party Store – Lexington Marathon
Scott’s Quik Stop Sandusky Party Store
Grocery Store
Country View
Brown’s Marketplace Ben’s Marketplace
Jeff’s Marketplace
Foleys Market
Willis Marketplace
Lunch
Country View
Treve’s
Downtown Deli
Bob & Jamies DQ Grill & Chill
Triple J
Margarita
Benchwarmer’s The Vault
Eddie G’s
Meat Market
Country View
Johnson’s
Parkside
Outback
Jeff’s Marketplace
Weltin’s Meat
Mexican
La Hacienda – Kingston
Beagio’s Marlette
Pizza
Applegate Inn
Treve’s
Beagio’s Marlette
Liberty Lanes
Romantic Restaurant
The Vault
Stone Lodge
Seafood
Stone Lodge The Vault
Sports Bar
Village Pub Lexington
Eddie G’s
Bluewater Inn The Vault
Steakhouse
Stone Lodge
The Vault
Supermarket
Country View
Ben’s
Meijer’s
Walmart
Winery
Dizzy Daisy
3 North Vines
Services
Colorist & Facility
Jan (Jade Room)
Connie (Accents)
Jeanette Hooper (Hair Stop)
Fitness Center
Taylor Hutchison Fitness
Summit 24/7
Hair Salon
Jade Room
Escape Salon
Main St. Clipper (Marlette)
Jade Room
Accents
Massage Therapy
Alex Anderson
Monica Brown
Karen’s Massage
Jodi Franzel
Personal Trainer
Michele Summit 24/7 Fitness
Taylor Hutchison TH Fitness
Barber Shop
Mark’s Barbershop Matt’s Classic Cuts
Stylist & Facility
Connie (Accents)
Jan Wood (Jade Room) Toni Tank (Accents)
Leticia Hewitt (Reflections)
Tanning
Accents
Jade Room
Yoga Studio
Inward Balance Summit 24/7
Home & Garden Antique Store
Sandusky Antiques
Home Again Antiques
Appliance Store
Keys Radio Schnebergers
Concrete Company
Sandusky Concrete
Williams Concrete Theut’s
Electrician
Blank Electric
Noko Electric MSC Electrical
Krause Electric
Flooring Store
Phils Custom Flooring Orchard’s Carpet Service Flooring Edge
Furniture Store
Snover Mattress Godwin’s Furiture
McMillins Furniture
Garage Door Company
Elite Overhead Door Thumb Raynor
Gutter Company
Down n Out Seamless Reagin’s Seamless
Dirt Hauling & Excavation
Palmer
Loadem
McEachin
Albrecht’s
Loadrunners
Hardware Store
Woodland Ag & Home Raymond Hardware
Ace Hardware
Self Serve Lumber
Mortimer Lumber
Heating & Cooling Company
Jim’s Plumbing & Heating
Orton Refrigeration
Thumb Cooling & Heating
Home Improvement Store
Self Serve Lumber
Ben’s Lumber Raymond Hardware
Mortimer’s
Hot Tub/Pool Store
Len’s Pool & Spa Vicount Pools
Landscaping Services
Wolverine
Western Tree Farm
Elk Creek Gardens
Lawn Care Service
Wolverine Oswalds
Paint Store
Ace Hardware Mortimer’s
Self Serve Lumber
Plumbing Company
Jim’s Plumbing Thumb Cooling & Heating Paul’s Pump Repair
Printing
Clear Ideas
Tribune Recorder Leader Thumb Printing Professionals
Doug’s Print Shop
Engel Printing Company
Roofing Company
Marlette Roofing
Marcus Noble Thompson Builders
Snow Removal
Wolverine
Evan Howard
Midnight Madness
Oswalds
Tree Care
Flynn’s Tree Service
Oswald’s
All American Tree Service
Well Drilling
J. Cambridge LLC Doug Gordon Well Drilling
Rich Well Drilling
Window Company
Sanilac Glass Todd’s Glass
Advanced
Medical Chiropractor
Edgerton Chiropractic
Deckerville Chiropractic Sandusky Chiropractic
Clinic
McKenzie MAC Clinic
Deckerville Hospital
Dr. Price
Dentist Office
Marlette Family Dentistry
Sandusky Family Dentistry
Sanilac Smiles Dentistry Sandusky Dental
Doctor & Facility
Dr. Price
Shannon Swanson
Brandy Trepkowski, McKenzie Rural Health
Dr. James Sams, Sandusky & Peck Clinics
Dr Hamed, McKenzie Health System
Emergency Room
McKenzie Health System Deckerville Hospital
Marlette Regional Hospital
Hospital
Hills & Dales
McKenzie Health System
Marlette Regional Hospital
Deckerville Hospital
Eye Care Doctor & Facility
Sandusky Vision Center, Dr. Watson
Dr. Bardon Marlette
Pediatrician
Dr. Matt Gormley Dr. Malorie McVittie
Orthopedic Surgeon
Dr. James Kosiur Dr. Alfredo Domingo
Pharmacy
Sanilac Pharmacy Mainstreet Pharmacy
Harbor Drug II
Physical Therapist
Dr. Jennifer Long
Dr. Thomas Jelinek
Urgent Care Clinic
Mckenzie Health System
Deckerville Hospital
Marlette Regional Hospital
Real Estate Mortgage Lender
Greenstone Farm Credit
Eastern Michigan Bank Exchange State Bank
Tri-County Bank
New Home Builder
Grove’s Construction
United Construction Stone Builders
Real Estate Agent
Carl Ulfig
Andrea Donley
Rick Tank
Scott Franzel
Real Estate Company
Mahaffy Realty
Donley Real Estate
Peter’s Real Estate
Sheridan Real Estate Red Carpet Keim
Sheridan Real Estate
Recreation
Dance Studio
The Dance Movement – Croswell
Oehrlein Dance Studios
Family Resort
Forester Park Evergreen Park
Lake Huron Campground
Golf Course
Huron Shores
Woodland Hills Verona Hills
Marina
Port Sanilac Lexington
Motorcycle Dealer / Repair
Ball Equipment
Approval Powersports Bennett Powersports Block Equipment
Movie Theater / Drive-in
Cass Theatre
Firebird Theater
Hi-Way Drive In
Museum
Sanilac Historical Society
Deckerville Historical Marlette Train Depot
Outdoor Waterpark
Sandusky Splash Pad Croswell Splash Pad
Marlette Pool & Splash Pad
Place for Children’s Party
Doerr Field
Forester Park
Live Music Venue
Lawn Chair Music Festival (San Courthouse)
Lexington Village Theatre
Recreational Vehicle Dealer
Ball Equipment Tri-County Equipment Bennett Powersports
Thumb Motorsports
Sporting Goods Store
J&C Thumb Gunnery Ben’s Great Outdoors Scott’s Quik Stop
Travel Agency
Parrots Tour
The Traveler
Religion
Place of Worship
Peace Lutheran
Marlette Methodist
Heritage United Methodist
McGregor United Methodist Applegate United Methodist
Vacation Bible School
Peace Lutheran First United Methodist
Countryside Free Methodist Sandusky Presbyterian
Youth Group
Peace Lutheran Countryside
Senior Living
Assisted Living
Stonegate
Hannah Wolfe
Hospice Care
United Hospice Service Compassus
Memory Care
Autumnwood Stonegate Villlage
Retirement Community
Hanna Wolfe
Stonegate Village Senior Apartments
Sunrise Village Eastside Manor
Shopping & Services
Computer Repair
Sanilac Computer Products AVS Services
Florist
Sandtown Florist
Carriage House
Pearls & Lace
Bloomin Crazy’
Sanilac Florist
Greenhouse
Lexington Gardens
Sanilac Florist
McConnachie Greenhouse
Funeral Home
Marsh Funeral Parlor
Hacker Funeral Parlor
Apsey Funeral Home
Pomeroy Funeral Home
Gift Shop
Sanilac Pharmacy
Megs on Main
Hotel/Motel
Westpark Inn
Thumb Heritage Inn
Laundromat
Sandusky Laundromat
Cros-Lex Laundry & Tanning Port Sanilac Laundry
Deckerville Laundromat
Lawyer/Attorney
Heather Main
Scott Radloff John Paterson
Limo/Car Service
Keinath Midnight Maddness AcquaBlu Transportation
Pet Grooming
Grooming from the Soule
Barks & Bubbles
Zeidler Dog Grooming
Pet Store
Family Farm and Home
Tractor Supply Company Family Farm & Home
Photographer
Over the Edge Photography
Scott’s Studio
Taylor Walsh Golden Hour
Jackie Salowitz Birchfiled Studio
Place to Work
McKenzie Health System Jensen Bridge & Supply
Cotterman & Company
Theatre/Playhouse
Barn Theatre
Firebird Theater
C-PS Theatre 13
Thrift Store
Project Blessing Mission Thrift Store
ThumbBid Auction Store
Heaven Sent Thrift Store
Veterinary Clinic
Town & Country Animal Care
Thumb Vet Clinic