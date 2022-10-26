Independent Bank Donates Time and Effort To Clean up Gayle’s Trail

Independent Bank puts their Columbus Day off to good use cleaning up Gayle’s Trail every year. Pictured Front (l-r): Cheryl Gould, Elizabeth Stewart, Renee Hinojosa. Back (l-r): Hunter McGinnis, Amy Abie, Jamie Macumber and Andrea Kaake.
Independent Bank puts their Columbus Day off to good use cleaning up Gayle’s Trail every year. Pictured Front (l-r): Cheryl Gould, Elizabeth Stewart, Renee Hinojosa. Back (l-r): Hunter McGinnis, Amy Abie, Jamie Macumber and Andrea Kaake.
Last modified: October 26, 2022