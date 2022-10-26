Sandusky Drops to BC After Early Lead

The stands were packed in Sandusky Thursday night for the final home volleyball game of the season. Parents filed in to pose proudly with their young athletes in honor of the annual parent’s night before the start of the varsity contest.

Sandusky took an early lead in the first match before allowing Brown City to creep back within striking distance. Sandusky sealed out the first game and led the Green Devils 1-0 to start the second match.

The second match was a battle from the start with both teams trading the lead before Brown City would eventually take it for good.

Sandusky fought vailiantly, but the Green Devils perservered so the red and black will hope to score a win when they travel to Memphis next Thursday.