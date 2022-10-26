The Kingston Cardinals have had a strong run since switching the program from 11 man to 8 man.

The Cardinals had one more opponent to get past before the playoffs, the CPS Tigers.

The Tigers fought valiantly but the Kingston defense was dialed in from the opening kick off.

Kingston went on to win the contest 36-0 to cement their perfect 9-0 record for the season.

Carsonville-Port Sanilac moves to 3-6 for the season with the loss to Kingston.

Kingston earned home field advantage for their first play off game, scheduled against Deckerville this Friday night. The Eagles will be gunning for the Cardinals after falling to them earlier this season 46-20. The winner of the contest will move on to face the winner of Brown City and Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, another game happening locally Friday night, in Brown City.