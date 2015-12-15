Join us for lecture & concert with the opening weekend at Sanilac Museum to kick off the Summer season, June 1st

Port Sanilac, MI (March 30th) – We will be hosting a lecture presentation and community concert back-to-back.

Victorian Funeral Lecture Presentation – 1:00 p.m., by Jen Voghtman, Inspired by Jen, $10 admission – Free for Members

Explore the past of home funerals during Victorian Times and discuss its trending return.

One hour lecture with an exploration of a historic funeral equipment exhibit and the Schlicting Hearse.

Croswell-Lexington Community Band Concert – 3:00 p.m., join us for a free concert with a wonderful community band’s performance.

Historic Mansion & Village Tours – 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., a docent will be available to give tours of the 1872 Historic Loop-Harrison Mansion in addition to the other 16 historic buildings on our 10 acre museum grounds.

Tour of the Mansion $10 per individual | Tour of the Village $10 per individual | Tour of Mansion & Village $15 per individual.

We are so excited to start the Summer Season at Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum

Draft of our calendar events is also included with this press release.

As a reminder, we are a self-funded cultural hub and historic site, our budget is fueled entirely by memberships, grants, admissions and donations. Our 2024 Membership form is also included with this press release. Community support is key to successfully continue funding programs and events that benefit our rural Michigan society.

The Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is located at 228 S. Ridge St. (M-25) in Port Sanilac. For more information visit www.sanilaccountymuseum.org or on Facebook at “Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum”, or call the office at 810-622-9946.

